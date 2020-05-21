Coronavirus Podcast: Food supply danger

FILE – In this Thursday, March 19, 2020 file photo, people stand in an aisle of empty shelves in a supermarket in London, amid panic-buying due to the coronavirus outbreak. A pandemic forcing everyone to stay home could be the perfect moment for online grocery services. In practice, they’ve been struggling to keep up with a surge in orders, highlighting their limited ability to respond to an unprecedented onslaught of demand. After panic buying left store shelves stripped of staples like pasta, canned goods and toilet paper, many shoppers quickly found online grocery delivery slots almost impossible to come by, too. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time in most of our lives, Americans are seeing empty store shelves during the coronavirus pandemic.

But why?

The United States is the most efficient producer of agriculture goods in the world. So, why is the system teetering on the brink of collapse only three months into a global pandemic?

KOIN Digital Reporters Hannah Ray Lambert and Ian Costello take an in-depth look at what is straining the supply chain and why it might all have to do with something that happened in the mid 1980s.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.