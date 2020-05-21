Coronavirus Podcast: Food supply danger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time in most of our lives, Americans are seeing empty store shelves during the coronavirus pandemic.
But why?
The United States is the most efficient producer of agriculture goods in the world. So, why is the system teetering on the brink of collapse only three months into a global pandemic?
KOIN Digital Reporters Hannah Ray Lambert and Ian Costello take an in-depth look at what is straining the supply chain and why it might all have to do with something that happened in the mid 1980s.
