Coronavirus Podcast – From eruption to pandemic

MOUNT SAINT HELENS NATIONAL MONUMENT, WA – OCTOBER 1: Mount St. Helens emits a plume of steam and ash October 1, 2004 in the Mount St. Helens National Monument, Washington. (Photo by Scott Taylor.U.S. Navy via Gety Images)

Lessons learned the eruption of Mount St. Helens could apply to the coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At the outset, it might be tough to find a common thread between the May 18, 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens and the coronavirus pandemic we find ourselves in the midst of now.

But, last week, a series of Tweets from officials in Washington state appeared to connect the two.

In a special KOIN Podcast Network presentation to mark the 40th anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens, we take an in-depth look at what happened in the spring of 1980 and how it applies to what we are dealing with in the spring of 2020.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.