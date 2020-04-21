Live Now
Coronavirus Podcast: Getting back to business

by: Ian Costello

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown is inching toward a final plan to reopen Oregon businesses for business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

While an official announcement won’t come until May, 4th. A detailed draft of her administration’s three-phase plan was released to the media Monday night. 

Reporter Elise Haas spent Tuesday breaking it down. She joins us with a look at how it all might play out and the benchmarks that must be hit along the way to keep moving forward.

