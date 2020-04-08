Coronavirus Podcast: Guns, concealed-carry and the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Around the country, gun sales are at record levels during the coronavirus pandemic. Here in Oregon sales are up 66% month-to-month and year to year.

But social distancing has severely slowed the process of getting, or renewing, a concealed-carry license.

KOIN Digital Reporter Hannah Ray Lambert joins us to break down the numbers and explain the hold up.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, GooglePlay or Podbean.