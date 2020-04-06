Coronavirus Podcast: Home, but not safe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As shelter-in-place restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus remain in place, concerns about domestic violence are on rising.

Today on the KOIN Podcast Network coverage of the Coronavirus Pandemic, two conversations. One on the reality of the situation on the streets in the Portland metro area. The other to find out what’s being done to help survivors of domestic violence who are staying home, but aren’t safe.

If you are in an abusive relationship and need assistance, click here for more resources.