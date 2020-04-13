Live Now
Coronavirus Podcast: Hydroxychloroquine explained

by: Ian Costello

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hydroxychloroquine. Tough to spell. Tough to pronounce.

Right now, despite being touted by President Donald Trump, it is even tougher to say if hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for the coronavirus.

Pacific University Doctor of Pharmacology Amber Buhler joins the KOIN Podcast Network for an extended conversation about hydroxychloroquine. She explains where it came from, how it is being tested and the potential dangers that could come along with using it.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify or Podbean.

