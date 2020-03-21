Coronavirus Podcast: Inside ‘shelter in place’

What do you do when you aren't supposed to do anything?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, new rules limiting personal movement are in place in Oregon, New York and California. And, more states are expected to enact new restrictions in the coming days.

In the San Francisco Bay Area millions have been living with shelter-in-place orders since Monday evening.

Amy Larson is a digital reporter from our sister station KRON in San Francisco. She talks to us about what it’s like living with shelter in place restrictions, how everyday life is changing, and what she wishes she would’ve known two weeks ago.

Listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify, GooglePlay or Podbean.