Coronavirus Podcast: Looking out for older workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the unemployment picture both locally and nationally continues to make headlines, there is growing concern about people in the workforce who are 50 years old, or older.

An estimated three in 10 people from that group have lost income thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, Susan Weinstock, AARP Vice President of financial resilience stops by the KOIN Podcast Network with some advice.

She’s here to talk about the dire situation older workers find themselves in, what lessons we can learn from the Great Recession and what help is available.

For more on the assistance that is available, visit AARP.org.

Listen to the podcast below or download on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.