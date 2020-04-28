Coronavirus Podcast: Money vanishes fast from assistance programs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When it comes to assistance to help families get through the financial crush brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, demand is high and supply is low.

Monday morning, a new program put together by the Portland Housing Bureau using reallocated funds, aimed to provide $1 Million in assistance, with $200,000 of it going to anyone who qualified and applied.

The program ran out of funds in a half-hour.

Reporter Elise Haas stops by the KOIN Podcast Network to explain what it means that the money dried up so fast and why it could be difficult to make more available.

