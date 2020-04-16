Coronavirus Podcast: Pandemic in prisons

A petition for Gov. Kate Brown to release some prisoners to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 has gathered about 8,000. April 02, 2020 (KOIN).

Pandemic may provide new chapter in argument over prison population

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of millions of Americans are slowly getting used to the new realities of social distancing and at-home isolation that come along with the coronavirus pandemic.

For millions more, not being allowed to participate in society is always the reality.

Earlier this week, Oregon Governor Kate Brown ruled against a request to release almost 3,000 convicted criminals early. The request was made by the ACLU and other prisoners’ rights advocacy groups in an effort to protect prisoners from the coronavirus.

Reporter Dan Tilkin has been covering the Oregon Prison system for several years and joins us with a look at the reasons behind the request, who could have gotten out and why this might be the latest round in a long fight over incarceration.

Listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify or Podbean