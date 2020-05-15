Coronavirus Podcast: PIMS arrives in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As KOIN 6 News reported Wednesday, Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome has arrived in Oregon An otherwise healthy 14-year-old girl remains hospitalized at Randall Children’s Hospital.

Reporter Jenny Young stops by the KOIN Podcast Network for an extended conversation about Oregon’s first case, what PIMS does to the body and what parents need to be on the lookout for to keep their kids safe.

