Coronavirus Podcast: Pregnant during a pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The rapid spread of the coronavirus is scary for most of us. It is scarier for couples who are pregnant.

Dr. Rachel Pilliod studies high-risk pregnancies at Oregon Health and Science University.

She joins the KOIN Podcast Network to talk about childbirth and COVID-19. She explains the best way to reduce risks in the weeks before birth and how to keep newborns safe in the first weeks and months.

In this must-listen for any expecting parent, Dr. Pilliod also breaks down visitation restrictions and exactly how hospitals in our area are prepared to handle childbirths while battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify and Podbean.