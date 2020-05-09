Coronavirus Podcast: Pushing to save Portland’s iconic food scene

Pomeroy: Congress needs to put the money where there mouth is

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Award-winning chef Naomi Pomeroy has been living the ups and downs of the high-stakes food industry for more than two-decades.

Now, as the coronavirus crisis threatens to rock the restaurant industry to its core, she is fighting to save her restaurant and all the independent restaurants across the country.

She stops by the KOIN Podcast Network for an extended conversation about the dire situation, her feelings about current plans to reopen and what losing the independent restaurant industry could to to the economy as a whole.

Listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.