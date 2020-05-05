Coronavirus Podcast: Quiet clubs and dark stages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing requirements that came along to stop its spread, the only sounds coming out of Portland’s many live music venues is silence.

Recently, KOIN 6 resident jazz and blues expert Ken Boddie spoke to a pair of iconic Rose City musicians about the strange times we are all living in.

They chat about how they are learning to play without any crowds, what it is teaching them about themselves and the lessons we can all learn as we look forward to the future.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.