Coronavirus Podcast: Recession Lessons

The economic damage from the coronavirus could last for years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After more than a week of wrangling, Monday Morning Oregon Governor Kate Brown ordered people to stay home and non-essential businesses in the state to shutter.

It is an effort to slow the Coronavirus Pandemic — at a time when the long-lasting damage to Oregon’s economy is just beginning to spread.

KOIN 6 Anchor Ken Boddie stops by to talk about his conversation with economist Robert Whelan.

He provides some perspective on the recession we are already in and some lessons from history about how we might be able to get out.

