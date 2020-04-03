Coronavirus Podcast: Record Unemployment

Could unemployment offices have been more prepared

Everyday more people are losing their jobs. New claims for unemployment are shattering records nationally and here in Oregon and Washington.

The sheer number of claims is threatening the systems that provide assistance for those who have lost their jobs. Websites are crashing. Calls don’t go through.

KOIN 6 reporter Jenny Young has been tracking the numbers every week since the beginning of the pandemic. She joins the podcast to talk about how things got so bad so fast, why getting a claim filed has been so hard and if it is fair to say the states should have been more prepared.

