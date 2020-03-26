Coronavirus Podcast: Recovery in a time of pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Coronavirus pandemic has led to the banning of small gatherings. That move all but eliminated 12-step and group meetings that are critically important to addiction recovery.

KOIN 6 Reporter Elise Haas stops by to talk about addiction in the time of pandemic and how addicts can keep walking the long road to recovery.

