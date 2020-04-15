Coronavirus Podcast: Reopening Oregon

Gov. Kate Brown at a press conference on criteria Oregon will need to re-open once the coronavirus pandemic is over, April 14, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The three West Coast Governors say they have agreed to coordinate how they will open their respective economies following the coronavirus pandemic.

They will each admit, however, they are not in control of the timeline. It will be up to the scientists and medical professionals to decide when it will be best to do so.

Still, planning is underway to reopen Oregon, Washington and California. Even if it is in the very early stages.

Today, reporter Lisa Balick joins the KOIN Podcast Network to help us break down Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s plan to reopen Oregon. We talk what needs to happen before businesses can get back to business, when the experts think that may happen and what the world may look like when it does.

Listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify or Podbean.