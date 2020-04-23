Coronavirus Podcast: Reopening rural Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the debate continues over when to reopen Oregon, there is a growing divide between the city and the country.

Vast, open and sparsely populated parts of the state haven’t been hit as hard by the coronavirus and are ready to get back to work. And do so safely.

Reporter Lisa Balick has been tracking the story from rural Oregon and the Governor’s office. She’s here to explain who’s pushing to get businesses open again, how officials say it should happen, and what could go wrong.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher, or Podbean.