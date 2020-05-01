Coronavirus Podcast: Small business savings plan

A small business in Vancouver is closed during the pandemic, March 25, 2020 (KOIN)

Salem man wants to connect troubled business owners with new buyers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon native and business man Nigel Guisinger says he believes if a bulk of the small businesses don’t survive the downturn that came along with the coronavirus pandemic, we will be headed into a depression.

So, he’s got a plan to help you save them.

Listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean to hear what Guisinger thinks we should do right now and why, he says, he wants to play a part.