Coronavirus Podcast: Social Distancing is working

Coronavirus

Doctor: Keeping us apart is keeping us alive

by: Ian Costello

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore, (KOIN) — More news out Tuesday regarding the numbers of coronavirus cases echoes similar reports we have seen since Friday: When applied correctly, social distancing appears to be helping in the fight against coronavirus.

But, we cannot relax.

Dr. Carlos Crespo joins us by phone from his office at OHSU to explain what is making us successful so far, what scares him, and the steps you can take to protect the progress we are making.

