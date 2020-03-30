Coronavirus Podcast: Social Studies

What trends can tell us about how we handle the coronavirus pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Newly released analysis at from University of Washington shows strict social distancing is lending a hand in the fight against coronavirus. As the need to stay apart becomes even more apparent, the use of social media to keep us together is on the rise.

Today, Swift Agency data strategist Melanie Costello is here to explain what trends she sees in the social media landscape during this pandemic. We talk Twitter, Tik-Tok, Tiger King, comfort food and what they all say about how we cope in times of crisis.

