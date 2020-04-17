Coronavirus Podcast: Sunshine Division

Hear stories behind the historic demand at the long-running food bank.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For almost 100 years, the Portland Police Bureau’s Sunshine Division has helped families in our area who are in need.

Thanks to the unprecedented economic collapse brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the need has never been greater.

Today, in a special podcast, we talk to Sunshine Division Executive Director Kyle Camberg. He explains the historic level of demand, why dollars donated to the Sunshine Division go further and, most importantly, how you can help.

If you need assistance or want to donate to the Sunshine Division, click here.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify or Podbean.