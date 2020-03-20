Coronavirus Podcast: The Governor gets ready

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thursday afternoon, California state officials issued as state-wide, shelter-in-place order for 25 Million residents. North of there, Oregonians are gearing up for the long haul.

KOIN 6 investigative reporter Dan Tilkin stops by to talk about a conference call with Oregon Governor Kate Brown, a potential “shelter in place” order here, why there needs to be consistency between the restrictions in Oregon and Washington and what role the Oregon National Guard will play in the coming days and weeks.

