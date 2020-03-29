Coronavirus Podcast: The sounds of silence

Charities, music scene could be hurt by difficult decision

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This coming summer, or the first time in three decades, Tom McCall Waterfront Park won’t be home to 20,000 or more fans of the blues.

Earlier this week, In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, Waterfront Blues Festival officials made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event.

KOIN 6’s Ken Boddie is a familiar face for Blues Fest Fans.

He joins stops by the KOIN Podcast Network to talk about the big names that have played Portland’s biggest party, what canceling this year could to families in need of food, and the impacts of the pandemic on Portland’s music scene.

