Coronavirus Podcast: Unemployed by the thousands

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — To help cover the unprecedented scope of the coronavirus pandemic the KOIN Podcast Network has launched a podcast dedicated to beyond-the-headlines and in-depth coverage of the crisis.

Our debut episode focuses on the untold impact the pandemic is having on our economy after two of Oregon’s most recognizable names, McMenamins and Powell’s Books, shut down and laid off most of their employees.

KOIN 6 reporter Jenny Young joins us by phone to talk about the thousands of newly unemployed people in our area, why letting them go could be helpful, and how you may be able to lend a hand.

Listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Podbean.

