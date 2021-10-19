Corrections employees given grace period for vax deadline

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Corrections reported their staff vaccination numbers have gone up, but there are still hundreds of workers that have not taken the shot.

Out of around 4,500 total staff, nearly 500 workers have not complied yet, according to DOC.

Following an agreement with state administrative services, the department now has a grace period for some employees. If corrections employees have submitted proof they started the vaccination process, they have until Nov. 30 to be fully protected.