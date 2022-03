(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. The United States as of March 30 reached 978,842 COVID-19-related deaths and 80 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 44.8% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to March 29, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

36. Gilliam County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,801 (283 total cases)

— 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (5 total deaths)

— 56.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (857 fully vaccinated)

35. Sherman County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,809 (317 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (5 total deaths)

— 67.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (1,024 fully vaccinated)

34. Wheeler County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,168 (242 total cases)

— 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (3 total deaths)

— 33.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (723 fully vaccinated)

33. Baker County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,871 (3,204 total cases)

— 19.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (46 total deaths)

— 69.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (11,295 fully vaccinated)

32. Morrow County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,424 (2,950 total cases)

— 52.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (32 total deaths)

— 64.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (6,451 fully vaccinated)

31. Union County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,681 (5,013 total cases)

— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (74 total deaths)

— 64.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (13,128 fully vaccinated)

30. Lincoln County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (5 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,995 (6,992 total cases)

— 16.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (79 total deaths)

— 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (35,233 fully vaccinated)

29. Crook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (3 new cases, -70% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,725 (6,034 total cases)

— 48.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (77 total deaths)

— 88.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (12,383 fully vaccinated)

28. Harney County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (1 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,642 (1,600 total cases)

— 29.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 500 (37 total deaths)

— 197.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (3,389 fully vaccinated)

27. Malheur County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (5 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,820 (8,199 total cases)

— 60.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (108 total deaths)

— 110.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (14,625 fully vaccinated)

26. Washington County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (109 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,127 (84,989 total cases)

— 15.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (549 total deaths)

— 45.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.9% (456,343 fully vaccinated)

25. Columbia County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (10 new cases, -63% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,406 (7,542 total cases)

— 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (83 total deaths)

— 5.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (31,661 fully vaccinated)

24. Yamhill County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (25 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,523 (17,696 total cases)

— 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (208 total deaths)

— 15.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (67,413 fully vaccinated)

23. Marion County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (82 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,750 (68,694 total cases)

— 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (693 total deaths)

— 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (217,986 fully vaccinated)

22. Linn County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (31 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,318 (26,362 total cases)

— 21.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (249 total deaths)

— 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (71,677 fully vaccinated)

21. Clackamas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (110 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,306 (59,825 total cases)

— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (574 total deaths)

— 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.5% (286,368 fully vaccinated)

20. Coos County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (18 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,470 (10,621 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (148 total deaths)

— 36.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (36,743 fully vaccinated)

19. Wallowa County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,356 (1,251 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (15 total deaths)

— 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (4,246 fully vaccinated)

18. Umatilla County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (22 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,623 (22,312 total cases)

— 71.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (207 total deaths)

— 58.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (43,205 fully vaccinated)

17. Clatsop County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (12 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,391 (4,582 total cases)

— 31.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (43 total deaths)

— 36.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (26,503 fully vaccinated)

16. Polk County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (27 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,695 (15,233 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (127 total deaths)

— 11.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (54,330 fully vaccinated)

15. Josephine County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (27 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,620 (16,290 total cases)

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (321 total deaths)

— 118.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (43,602 fully vaccinated)

14. Klamath County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 32 (22 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,638 (14,083 total cases)

— 23.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (207 total deaths)

— 80.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (34,388 fully vaccinated)

13. Jackson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (74 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,263 (42,561 total cases)

— 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (507 total deaths)

— 36.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (127,835 fully vaccinated)

12. Jefferson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (9 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,224 (7,206 total cases)

— 75.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (87 total deaths)

— 110.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (15,516 fully vaccinated)

11. Wasco County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (10 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,159 (5,112 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (60 total deaths)

— 33.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (17,403 fully vaccinated)

10. Hood River County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (9 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,110 (3,533 total cases)

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (42 total deaths)

— 7.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.5% (19,748 fully vaccinated)

9. Douglas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (42 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,752 (19,701 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (380 total deaths)

— 103.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (58,196 fully vaccinated)

8. Lake County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (3 new cases, -70% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,804 (1,401 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (26 total deaths)

— 96.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (3,102 fully vaccinated)

7. Curry County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 39 (9 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,534 (3,332 total cases)

— 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (51 total deaths)

— 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (12,636 fully vaccinated)

6. Deschutes County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 42 (83 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,175 (45,816 total cases)

— 39.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (265 total deaths)

— 20.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (135,851 fully vaccinated)

5. Lane County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (172 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,945 (57,100 total cases)

— 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (498 total deaths)

— 22.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (256,670 fully vaccinated)

4. Tillamook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (13 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,456 (3,638 total cases)

— 19.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (60 total deaths)

— 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (17,354 fully vaccinated)

3. Multnomah County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (456 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,873 (112,771 total cases)

— 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 138 (1,122 total deaths)

— 17.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.7% (639,736 fully vaccinated)

2. Benton County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (57 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,169 (15,046 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 71 (66 total deaths)

— 57.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.4% (69,271 fully vaccinated)

1. Grant County, OR