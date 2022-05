(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. The United States as of May 11 reached 998,305 COVID-19-related deaths and 82.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 10, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

36. Gilliam County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,854 (284 total cases)

— 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (5 total deaths)
— 46.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 46.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (864 fully vaccinated)

35. Wheeler County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,318 (244 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (3 total deaths)
— 25.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 25.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (724 fully vaccinated)

34. Malheur County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 20 (6 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,954 (8,240 total cases)

— 55.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (108 total deaths)
— 97.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 97.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (14,770 fully vaccinated)

33. Wallowa County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (2 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,550 (1,265 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (16 total deaths)
— 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (4,280 fully vaccinated)

32. Curry County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (11 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,731 (3,377 total cases)

— 15.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (54 total deaths)
— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (12,838 fully vaccinated)

31. Lake County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (4 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,084 (1,423 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (29 total deaths)
— 106.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 106.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (3,112 fully vaccinated)

30. Sherman County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,034 (321 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (6 total deaths)
— 88.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 88.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (1,031 fully vaccinated)

29. Baker County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (9 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,007 (3,226 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (48 total deaths)
— 66.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 66.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.3% (11,341 fully vaccinated)

28. Grant County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,628 (1,701 total cases)

— 36.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (21 total deaths)
— 63.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 63.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (3,269 fully vaccinated)

27. Douglas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (65 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,955 (19,927 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (392 total deaths)
— 97.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 97.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (58,666 fully vaccinated)

26. Union County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (16 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,793 (5,043 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (79 total deaths)
— 64.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 64.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (13,239 fully vaccinated)

25. Wasco County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (18 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,466 (5,194 total cases)

— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (63 total deaths)
— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (17,608 fully vaccinated)

24. Harney County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (5 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,791 (1,611 total cases)

— 25.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (38 total deaths)
— 187.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 187.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (3,407 fully vaccinated)

23. Klamath County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (48 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,899 (14,261 total cases)

— 20.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (222 total deaths)
— 81.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 81.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (34,668 fully vaccinated)

22. Coos County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (46 new cases, +109% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,734 (10,791 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (153 total deaths)
— 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (37,046 fully vaccinated)

21. Morrow County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (9 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,657 (2,977 total cases)

— 47.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (34 total deaths)
— 63.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 63.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (6,499 fully vaccinated)

20. Umatilla County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (66 new cases, +175% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,866 (22,501 total cases)

— 66.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (225 total deaths)
— 61.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 61.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (43,608 fully vaccinated)

19. Josephine County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (85 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,946 (16,575 total cases)

— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (338 total deaths)
— 115.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 115.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (43,920 fully vaccinated)

18. Jackson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (226 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,630 (43,372 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (533 total deaths)
— 34.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 34.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (128,872 fully vaccinated)

17. Jefferson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (27 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,556 (7,288 total cases)

— 70.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (92 total deaths)
— 108.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 108.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (15,700 fully vaccinated)

16. Lincoln County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (57 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,347 (7,168 total cases)

— 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (85 total deaths)
— 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.3% (35,621 fully vaccinated)

15. Hood River County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (33 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,649 (3,659 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (43 total deaths)
— 2.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 2.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.3% (19,951 fully vaccinated)

14. Marion County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (534 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,234 (70,376 total cases)

— 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (720 total deaths)
— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (219,891 fully vaccinated)

13. Yamhill County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (181 new cases, +89% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,936 (18,138 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (222 total deaths)
— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (67,988 fully vaccinated)

12. Polk County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (147 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,195 (15,663 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (134 total deaths)
— 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (54,735 fully vaccinated)

11. Clatsop County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 172 (69 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,866 (4,773 total cases)

— 31.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (50 total deaths)
— 30.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 30.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (26,872 fully vaccinated)

10. Crook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (43 new cases, +87% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,148 (6,137 total cases)

— 44.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (79 total deaths)
— 81.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 81.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (12,478 fully vaccinated)

9. Linn County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (233 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,905 (27,124 total cases)

— 20.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (268 total deaths)
— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (72,220 fully vaccinated)

8. Lane County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (731 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,514 (59,275 total cases)

— 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (540 total deaths)
— 21.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 21.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.7% (258,658 fully vaccinated)

7. Tillamook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (53 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,055 (3,800 total cases)

— 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (64 total deaths)
— 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (17,502 fully vaccinated)

6. Benton County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (215 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,278 (16,078 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (70 total deaths)
— 58.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 58.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.0% (69,791 fully vaccinated)

5. Columbia County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 233 (122 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,084 (7,897 total cases)

— 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (95 total deaths)
— 1.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 1.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (32,003 fully vaccinated)

4. Deschutes County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (531 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,008 (47,462 total cases)

— 38.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (286 total deaths)
— 19.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 19.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (136,927 fully vaccinated)

3. Washington County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 275 (1,652 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,941 (89,883 total cases)

— 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 99 (593 total deaths)
— 44.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 44.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.5% (460,104 fully vaccinated)

2. Clackamas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (1,178 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,082 (63,071 total cases)

— 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (630 total deaths)
— 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (288,833 fully vaccinated)

1. Multnomah County, OR