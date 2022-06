(Stacker) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

As of May 31, the United States reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 84.4 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.8% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now.

Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 31, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

36. Wheeler County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,468 (246 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 25.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

35. Morrow County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,717 (2,984 total cases)

— 43.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 62.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

34. Wallowa County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 42 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,633 (1,271 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 23.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

33. Malheur County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (14 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,039 (8,266 total cases)

— 51.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 96.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

32. Gilliam County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,906 (285 total cases)

— 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 45.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

31. Lake County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (5 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,223 (1,434 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 105.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

30. Umatilla County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (58 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,019 (22,620 total cases)

— 62.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 60.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

29. Baker County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (13 new cases, +117% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,125 (3,245 total cases)

— 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 68.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

28. Union County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (25 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,994 (5,097 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 65.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

27. Klamath County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (74 new cases, +139% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,053 (14,366 total cases)

— 17.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 80.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

26. Sherman County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,146 (323 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 87.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

25. Curry County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (29 new cases, +61% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,936 (3,424 total cases)

— 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

24. Josephine County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (115 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,166 (16,768 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 115.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

23. Grant County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (10 new cases, +233% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,809 (1,714 total cases)

— 33.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 70.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

22. Clatsop County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (57 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,159 (4,891 total cases)

— 31.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 31.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

21. Douglas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (162 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,226 (20,227 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 99.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

20. Harney County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (11 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,048 (1,630 total cases)

— 23.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 185.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

19. Coos County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (100 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,008 (10,968 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 31.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

18. Jackson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 164 (362 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,906 (43,982 total cases)

— 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 35.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

17. Linn County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (247 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,243 (27,563 total cases)

— 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

16. Marion County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (684 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,583 (71,591 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

15. Hood River County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (49 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,059 (3,755 total cases)

— 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 4.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

14. Tillamook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 215 (58 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,451 (3,907 total cases)

— 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 29.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

13. Yamhill County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 230 (246 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,333 (18,564 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

12. Jefferson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (57 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,950 (7,385 total cases)

— 67.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 109.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

11. Lincoln County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (124 new cases, +65% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,745 (7,367 total cases)

— 17.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 4.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

10. Polk County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (217 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,629 (16,037 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 13.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

9. Wasco County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (70 new cases, +119% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,849 (5,296 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

8. Crook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 279 (68 new cases, +112% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,557 (6,237 total cases)

— 43.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 82.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

7. Columbia County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (153 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,605 (8,170 total cases)

— 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 0.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

6. Benton County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (275 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,888 (16,645 total cases)

— 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 57.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

5. Lane County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 300 (1,147 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,028 (61,238 total cases)

— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 20.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

4. Clackamas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 310 (1,298 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,659 (65,484 total cases)

— 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

3. Washington County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 359 (2,161 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,592 (93,800 total cases)

— 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 45.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

2. Multnomah County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 383 (3,111 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,733 (127,883 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 17.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

1. Deschutes County, OR