(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. The United States as of Jun. 17 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 86 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jun. 15, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

36. Harney County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,386 (1,655 total cases)

— 21.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 21.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 541 (40 total deaths)

— 197.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 197.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (3,429 fully vaccinated)

35. Gilliam County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,063 (288 total cases)

— 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (6 total deaths)

— 72.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 72.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (869 fully vaccinated)

34. Malheur County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (28 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,304 (8,347 total cases)

— 48.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 48.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (108 total deaths)

— 94.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 94.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (14,845 fully vaccinated)

33. Baker County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 105 (17 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,442 (3,296 total cases)

— 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (50 total deaths)

— 70.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 70.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.6% (11,388 fully vaccinated)

32. Union County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (29 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,326 (5,186 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (82 total deaths)

— 68.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 68.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (13,346 fully vaccinated)

31. Sherman County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (2 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,427 (328 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (6 total deaths)

— 85.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 85.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (1,038 fully vaccinated)

30. Wallowa County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (9 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,008 (1,298 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (16 total deaths)

— 22.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 22.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (4,306 fully vaccinated)

29. Lake County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (10 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,592 (1,463 total cases)

— 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (29 total deaths)

— 102.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 102.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (3,131 fully vaccinated)

28. Umatilla County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (115 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,380 (22,902 total cases)

— 60.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 60.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (227 total deaths)

— 59.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 59.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (43,838 fully vaccinated)

27. Wheeler County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (2 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,069 (254 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (3 total deaths)

— 23.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 23.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (728 fully vaccinated)

26. Morrow County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 164 (19 new cases, +73% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,019 (3,019 total cases)

— 41.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 41.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (34 total deaths)

— 61.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 61.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (6,514 fully vaccinated)

25. Tillamook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (46 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,999 (4,055 total cases)

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (64 total deaths)

— 30.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 30.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (17,621 fully vaccinated)

24. Josephine County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 174 (152 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,663 (17,203 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (343 total deaths)

— 115.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 115.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (44,134 fully vaccinated)

23. Yamhill County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (195 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,902 (19,173 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (225 total deaths)

— 15.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (68,332 fully vaccinated)

22. Grant County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (14 new cases, -64% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,684 (1,777 total cases)

— 34.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 34.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (22 total deaths)

— 68.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 68.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (3,278 fully vaccinated)

21. Clatsop County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (79 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,741 (5,125 total cases)

— 30.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 30.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (50 total deaths)

— 31.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 31.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (27,044 fully vaccinated)

20. Jefferson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (49 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,578 (7,540 total cases)

— 66.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 66.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (95 total deaths)

— 111.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 111.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (15,787 fully vaccinated)

19. Klamath County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (139 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,526 (14,689 total cases)

— 17.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 17.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (222 total deaths)

— 78.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 78.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (34,870 fully vaccinated)

18. Lincoln County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (102 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,294 (7,641 total cases)

— 16.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 16.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (87 total deaths)

— 4.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 4.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.8% (35,859 fully vaccinated)

17. Marion County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 207 (719 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,225 (73,823 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (733 total deaths)

— 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (221,069 fully vaccinated)

16. Columbia County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (110 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,327 (8,548 total cases)

— 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (96 total deaths)

— 0.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 0.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (32,198 fully vaccinated)

15. Linn County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (274 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,826 (28,319 total cases)

— 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (274 total deaths)

— 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (72,552 fully vaccinated)

14. Douglas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (240 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,875 (20,948 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (405 total deaths)

— 100.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 100.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (59,087 fully vaccinated)

13. Wasco County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (58 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,741 (5,534 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (63 total deaths)

— 29.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 29.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (17,725 fully vaccinated)

12. Clackamas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (927 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,415 (68,645 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (648 total deaths)

— 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.5% (290,525 fully vaccinated)

11. Lane County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (920 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,823 (64,277 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (553 total deaths)

— 20.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 20.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.0% (259,872 fully vaccinated)

10. Coos County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (166 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,782 (11,467 total cases)

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (155 total deaths)

— 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (37,232 fully vaccinated)

9. Curry County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (59 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,690 (3,597 total cases)

— 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (54 total deaths)

— 29.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 29.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (12,944 fully vaccinated)

8. Jackson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 258 (570 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,611 (45,538 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (546 total deaths)

— 35.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 35.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (129,574 fully vaccinated)

7. Washington County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 261 (1,571 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,512 (99,333 total cases)

— 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (613 total deaths)

— 44.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 44.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.9% (462,581 fully vaccinated)

6. Polk County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (232 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,425 (16,722 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (135 total deaths)

— 13.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 13.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (54,971 fully vaccinated)

5. Hood River County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (67 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,957 (3,965 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (44 total deaths)

— 3.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 3.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.8% (20,068 fully vaccinated)

4. Multnomah County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 298 (2,423 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,703 (135,769 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (1,233 total deaths)

— 16.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 16.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.9% (649,843 fully vaccinated)

3. Crook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 299 (73 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,381 (6,438 total cases)

— 43.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 43.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (82 total deaths)

— 84.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 84.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (12,552 fully vaccinated)

2. Deschutes County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 326 (644 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,734 (50,874 total cases)

— 40.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 40.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (294 total deaths)

— 18.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 18.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.8% (137,992 fully vaccinated)

1. Benton County, OR