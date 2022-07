(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Jul. 20 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 89.9 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jul. 19, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

36. Gilliam County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,167 (290 total cases)

— 23.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 23.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (6 total deaths)

— 67.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 67.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (872 fully vaccinated)

35. Wheeler County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 75 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,144 (255 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (3 total deaths)

— 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (728 fully vaccinated)

34. Lake County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (9 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,910 (1,488 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (29 total deaths)

— 96.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 96.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (3,137 fully vaccinated)

33. Hood River County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (27 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,783 (4,158 total cases)

— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (45 total deaths)

— 2.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 2.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 86.1% (20,140 fully vaccinated)

32. Union County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (32 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,896 (5,339 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (84 total deaths)

— 66.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 66.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (13,384 fully vaccinated)

31. Yamhill County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (146 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,723 (20,052 total cases)

— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (229 total deaths)

— 13.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 13.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (68,509 fully vaccinated)

30. Morrow County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (16 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,941 (3,126 total cases)

— 35.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 35.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (34 total deaths)

— 55.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 55.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (6,543 fully vaccinated)

29. Wallowa County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (12 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,701 (1,348 total cases)

— 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (16 total deaths)

— 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (4,323 fully vaccinated)

28. Sherman County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (3 new cases, -62% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,944 (355 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (6 total deaths)

— 79.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 79.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (1,041 fully vaccinated)

27. Baker County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (29 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,415 (3,453 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (50 total deaths)

— 64.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 64.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.8% (11,416 fully vaccinated)

26. Clatsop County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 181 (73 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,668 (5,498 total cases)

— 31.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 31.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (54 total deaths)

— 28.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 28.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (27,144 fully vaccinated)

25. Lincoln County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (91 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,178 (8,083 total cases)

— 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (91 total deaths)

— 3.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 3.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (35,960 fully vaccinated)

24. Columbia County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 187 (98 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,217 (9,014 total cases)

— 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (97 total deaths)

— 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (32,314 fully vaccinated)

23. Linn County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (247 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,842 (29,637 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (285 total deaths)

— 17.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 17.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (72,760 fully vaccinated)

22. Josephine County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (167 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,612 (18,033 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (351 total deaths)

— 113.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 113.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (44,276 fully vaccinated)

21. Tillamook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (52 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,171 (4,372 total cases)

— 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (65 total deaths)

— 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (17,668 fully vaccinated)

20. Jackson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (429 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,715 (47,978 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (559 total deaths)

— 34.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 34.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (129,945 fully vaccinated)

19. Clackamas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 201 (842 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,489 (73,136 total cases)

— 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (670 total deaths)

— 14.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 14.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (291,344 fully vaccinated)

18. Washington County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (1,230 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,648 (106,171 total cases)

— 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (644 total deaths)

— 43.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 43.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.1% (464,044 fully vaccinated)

17. Marion County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 236 (822 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,419 (77,978 total cases)

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (747 total deaths)

— 14.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 14.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (221,837 fully vaccinated)

16. Lane County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (909 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,847 (68,186 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (579 total deaths)

— 19.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 19.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (260,671 fully vaccinated)

15. Douglas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (270 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,963 (22,155 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (412 total deaths)

— 97.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 97.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (59,222 fully vaccinated)

14. Malheur County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (75 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,167 (8,611 total cases)

— 42.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 42.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (108 total deaths)

— 87.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 87.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (14,931 fully vaccinated)

13. Umatilla County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (191 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,493 (23,769 total cases)

— 53.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 53.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (230 total deaths)

— 56.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 56.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (43,961 fully vaccinated)

12. Crook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 250 (61 new cases, -59% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,266 (6,898 total cases)

— 42.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 42.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (84 total deaths)

— 83.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 83.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (12,605 fully vaccinated)

11. Multnomah County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (2,148 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,018 (146,460 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (1,276 total deaths)

— 16.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 16.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.2% (651,879 fully vaccinated)

10. Klamath County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 268 (183 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,055 (15,732 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (227 total deaths)

— 77.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 77.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (35,005 fully vaccinated)

9. Polk County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (233 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,688 (17,809 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (141 total deaths)

— 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (55,134 fully vaccinated)

8. Coos County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 274 (177 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,063 (12,293 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (162 total deaths)

— 33.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 33.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (37,354 fully vaccinated)

7. Benton County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 279 (260 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,437 (19,017 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 78 (73 total deaths)

— 58.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 58.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.5% (70,295 fully vaccinated)

6. Jefferson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (70 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,973 (7,884 total cases)

— 61.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 61.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (97 total deaths)

— 109.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 109.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (15,839 fully vaccinated)

5. Deschutes County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (599 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,462 (54,291 total cases)

— 38.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 38.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (304 total deaths)

— 18.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 18.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (138,405 fully vaccinated)

4. Wasco County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 322 (86 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,022 (5,876 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (63 total deaths)

— 25.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 25.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (17,793 fully vaccinated)

3. Curry County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 332 (76 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,330 (3,973 total cases)

— 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (60 total deaths)

— 39.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 39.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (12,981 fully vaccinated)

2. Harney County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 338 (25 new cases, +108% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,225 (1,717 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 555 (41 total deaths)

— 195.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 195.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (3,439 fully vaccinated)

1. Grant County, OR