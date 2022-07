(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of July 6 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 88 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.8% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jul. 5, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

36. Gilliam County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,167 (290 total cases)

— 21.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 21.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (6 total deaths)

— 69.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 69.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (870 fully vaccinated)

35. Wheeler County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,069 (254 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (3 total deaths)

— 21.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 21.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (728 fully vaccinated)

34. Lake County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (6 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,757 (1,476 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (29 total deaths)

— 99.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 99.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (3,134 fully vaccinated)

33. Harney County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (6 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,724 (1,680 total cases)

— 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 555 (41 total deaths)

— 200.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 200.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (3,432 fully vaccinated)

32. Columbia County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (48 new cases, -59% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,755 (8,772 total cases)

— 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (96 total deaths)

— 1.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 1.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (32,260 fully vaccinated)

31. Union County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (32 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,631 (5,268 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (83 total deaths)

— 67.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 67.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (13,360 fully vaccinated)

30. Morrow County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (14 new cases, -63% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,545 (3,080 total cases)

— 37.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 37.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (34 total deaths)

— 58.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 58.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (6,537 fully vaccinated)

29. Lincoln County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (63 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,754 (7,871 total cases)

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (90 total deaths)

— 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.9% (35,918 fully vaccinated)

28. Clatsop County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (54 new cases, -59% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,281 (5,342 total cases)

— 31.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 31.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (52 total deaths)

— 30.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 30.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (27,107 fully vaccinated)

27. Clackamas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (566 new cases, -61% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,992 (71,058 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (655 total deaths)

— 15.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (291,006 fully vaccinated)

26. Malheur County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (42 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,690 (8,465 total cases)

— 43.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 43.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (108 total deaths)

— 90.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 90.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (14,897 fully vaccinated)

25. Yamhill County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (151 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,376 (19,681 total cases)

— 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (227 total deaths)

— 14.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 14.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (68,435 fully vaccinated)

24. Washington County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (875 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,122 (103,005 total cases)

— 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (626 total deaths)

— 43.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 43.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.0% (463,389 fully vaccinated)

23. Josephine County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 147 (129 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,141 (17,621 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (347 total deaths)

— 114.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 114.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (44,205 fully vaccinated)

22. Lane County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (573 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,376 (66,389 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (568 total deaths)

— 19.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 19.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.1% (260,317 fully vaccinated)

21. Marion County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (554 new cases, -57% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,841 (75,967 total cases)

— 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (743 total deaths)

— 15.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (221,506 fully vaccinated)

20. Linn County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (207 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,411 (29,078 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (277 total deaths)

— 15.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (72,690 fully vaccinated)

19. Hood River County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (38 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,501 (4,092 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (45 total deaths)

— 3.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 3.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 86.0% (20,111 fully vaccinated)

18. Jackson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (360 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,189 (46,815 total cases)

— 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (555 total deaths)

— 35.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 35.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (129,790 fully vaccinated)

17. Multnomah County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (1,352 new cases, -58% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,393 (141,379 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (1,247 total deaths)

— 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.1% (650,985 fully vaccinated)

16. Wallowa County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (12 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,271 (1,317 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (16 total deaths)

— 20.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 20.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (4,315 fully vaccinated)

15. Coos County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (108 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,464 (11,907 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (160 total deaths)

— 34.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 34.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (37,307 fully vaccinated)

14. Umatilla County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (144 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,923 (23,325 total cases)

— 55.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 55.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (229 total deaths)

— 58.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 58.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (43,902 fully vaccinated)

13. Polk County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (166 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,106 (17,308 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (137 total deaths)

— 14.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 14.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (55,075 fully vaccinated)

12. Curry County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (45 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,419 (3,764 total cases)

— 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (58 total deaths)

— 36.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 36.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (12,968 fully vaccinated)

11. Tillamook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 200 (54 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,657 (4,233 total cases)

— 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (65 total deaths)

— 29.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 29.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (17,644 fully vaccinated)

10. Wasco County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (60 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,318 (5,688 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (63 total deaths)

— 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (17,768 fully vaccinated)

9. Douglas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 227 (252 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,455 (21,591 total cases)

— 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (409 total deaths)

— 99.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 99.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (59,165 fully vaccinated)

8. Benton County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (216 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,760 (18,387 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (72 total deaths)

— 58.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 58.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.5% (70,225 fully vaccinated)

7. Klamath County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 236 (161 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,361 (15,259 total cases)

— 16.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 16.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (224 total deaths)

— 77.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 77.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (34,960 fully vaccinated)

6. Jefferson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (65 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,288 (7,715 total cases)

— 62.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 62.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (95 total deaths)

— 108.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 108.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (15,805 fully vaccinated)

5. Baker County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 273 (44 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,006 (3,387 total cases)

— 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (50 total deaths)

— 67.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 67.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.8% (11,408 fully vaccinated)

4. Deschutes County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 274 (541 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,671 (52,727 total cases)

— 38.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 38.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (297 total deaths)

— 18.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 18.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.9% (138,201 fully vaccinated)

3. Crook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 328 (80 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,414 (6,690 total cases)

— 42.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 42.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (83 total deaths)

— 83.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 83.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (12,583 fully vaccinated)

2. Grant County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 597 (43 new cases, +1,333% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,351 (1,825 total cases)

— 31.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 31.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (22 total deaths)

— 65.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 65.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (3,283 fully vaccinated)

1. Sherman County, OR