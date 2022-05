(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. The United States as of May 4 reached 996,145 COVID-19-related deaths and 81.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 45.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 3, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

36. Gilliam County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,854 (284 total cases)

— 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (5 total deaths)

— 47.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 47.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (864 fully vaccinated)

35. Wheeler County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,318 (244 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (3 total deaths)

— 26.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 26.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (724 fully vaccinated)

34. Union County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,733 (5,027 total cases)

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (79 total deaths)

— 65.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 65.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (13,220 fully vaccinated)

33. Harney County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,723 (1,606 total cases)

— 26.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 26.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (38 total deaths)

— 188.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 188.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (3,404 fully vaccinated)

32. Baker County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,952 (3,217 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (48 total deaths)

— 67.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 67.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.3% (11,332 fully vaccinated)

31. Lake County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 25 (2 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,033 (1,419 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (29 total deaths)

— 107.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 107.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (3,107 fully vaccinated)

30. Curry County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (7 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,683 (3,366 total cases)

— 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (54 total deaths)

— 32.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 32.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (12,812 fully vaccinated)

29. Umatilla County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (24 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,781 (22,435 total cases)

— 67.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 67.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (224 total deaths)

— 61.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 61.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (43,546 fully vaccinated)

28. Coos County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (22 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,662 (10,745 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (153 total deaths)

— 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (37,001 fully vaccinated)

27. Grant County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 42 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,573 (1,697 total cases)

— 37.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 37.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (21 total deaths)

— 64.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 64.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (3,264 fully vaccinated)

26. Morrow County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,580 (2,968 total cases)

— 49.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 49.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (34 total deaths)

— 64.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 64.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (6,494 fully vaccinated)

25. Wallowa County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (4 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,522 (1,263 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (16 total deaths)

— 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (4,278 fully vaccinated)

24. Sherman County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,978 (320 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (6 total deaths)

— 89.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 89.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (1,029 fully vaccinated)

23. Klamath County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (38 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,829 (14,213 total cases)

— 21.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 21.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (222 total deaths)

— 82.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 82.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (34,633 fully vaccinated)

22. Douglas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (63 new cases, +103% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,897 (19,862 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (392 total deaths)

— 98.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 98.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (58,607 fully vaccinated)

21. Malheur County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (18 new cases, +800% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,934 (8,234 total cases)

— 57.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 57.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (108 total deaths)

— 98.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 98.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (14,754 fully vaccinated)

20. Jefferson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (19 new cases, +171% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,447 (7,261 total cases)

— 71.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 71.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (91 total deaths)

— 107.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 107.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (15,661 fully vaccinated)

19. Jackson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (178 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,528 (43,146 total cases)

— 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (531 total deaths)

— 34.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 34.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (128,748 fully vaccinated)

18. Lincoln County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (41 new cases, +78% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,233 (7,111 total cases)

— 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (85 total deaths)

— 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.2% (35,575 fully vaccinated)

17. Josephine County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (75 new cases, +70% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,849 (16,490 total cases)

— 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (334 total deaths)

— 114.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 114.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (43,874 fully vaccinated)

16. Wasco County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (23 new cases, +92% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,399 (5,176 total cases)

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (63 total deaths)

— 32.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 32.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (17,591 fully vaccinated)

15. Yamhill County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (96 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,767 (17,957 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (220 total deaths)

— 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (67,925 fully vaccinated)

14. Crook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (23 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,971 (6,094 total cases)

— 45.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 45.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (79 total deaths)

— 82.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 82.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (12,466 fully vaccinated)

13. Polk County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (92 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,024 (15,516 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (134 total deaths)

— 12.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 12.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (54,691 fully vaccinated)

12. Clatsop County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (44 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,695 (4,704 total cases)

— 31.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 31.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (50 total deaths)

— 30.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 30.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (26,837 fully vaccinated)

11. Marion County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (411 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,080 (69,842 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (716 total deaths)

— 15.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (219,636 fully vaccinated)

10. Linn County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (153 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,725 (26,891 total cases)

— 20.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 20.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (268 total deaths)

— 16.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 16.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (72,153 fully vaccinated)

9. Hood River County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (29 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,508 (3,626 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (43 total deaths)

— 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.2% (19,933 fully vaccinated)

8. Tillamook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (34 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,859 (3,747 total cases)

— 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (64 total deaths)

— 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (17,486 fully vaccinated)

7. Lane County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (487 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,323 (58,544 total cases)

— 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (533 total deaths)

— 21.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 21.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (258,395 fully vaccinated)

6. Columbia County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 164 (86 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,851 (7,775 total cases)

— 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (94 total deaths)

— 1.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 1.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (31,963 fully vaccinated)

5. Clackamas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 179 (750 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,800 (61,893 total cases)

— 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (629 total deaths)

— 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.0% (288,525 fully vaccinated)

4. Washington County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (1,156 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,666 (88,231 total cases)

— 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (588 total deaths)

— 44.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 44.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.4% (459,579 fully vaccinated)

3. Deschutes County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (452 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,739 (46,931 total cases)

— 38.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 38.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (286 total deaths)

— 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (136,753 fully vaccinated)

2. Benton County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (262 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,047 (15,863 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (70 total deaths)

— 57.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 57.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.9% (69,721 fully vaccinated)

1. Multnomah County, OR