Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of March 2 reached 954,163 COVID-19-related deaths and 79.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.8% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to March 1, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

36. Wheeler County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,243 (243 total cases)

— 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (3 total deaths)

— 43.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

35. Morrow County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (10 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,321 (2,938 total cases)

— 53.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (30 total deaths)

— 65.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

34. Clatsop County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (58 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,225 (4,515 total cases)

— 31.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (38 total deaths)

— 40.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

33. Umatilla County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (112 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,467 (22,190 total cases)

— 73.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (201 total deaths)

— 64.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

32. Union County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (39 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,591 (4,989 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (73 total deaths)

— 73.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

31. Hood River County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (35 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,815 (3,464 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (42 total deaths)

— 14.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

30. Tillamook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (41 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,286 (3,592 total cases)

— 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (57 total deaths)

— 34.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

29. Multnomah County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (1,269 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,618 (110,697 total cases)

— 17.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (1,050 total deaths)

— 17.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

28. Clackamas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 157 (655 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,133 (59,101 total cases)

— 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (524 total deaths)

— 20.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

27. Gilliam County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 157 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,487 (277 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (5 total deaths)

— 66.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

26. Grant County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (12 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,642 (1,558 total cases)

— 31.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (18 total deaths)

— 59.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

25. Marion County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 168 (584 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,610 (68,207 total cases)

— 19.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (654 total deaths)

— 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

24. Sherman County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (3 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,472 (311 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (3 total deaths)

— 7.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

23. Malheur County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (52 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,695 (8,161 total cases)

— 62.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (101 total deaths)

— 110.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

22. Washington County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 172 (1,036 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,978 (84,093 total cases)

— 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (506 total deaths)

— 46.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

21. Klamath County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (123 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,409 (13,927 total cases)

— 24.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (194 total deaths)

— 80.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

20. Lane County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (717 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,704 (56,178 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (464 total deaths)

— 22.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

19. Yamhill County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (218 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,376 (17,539 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (190 total deaths)

— 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

18. Baker County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (33 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,759 (3,186 total cases)

— 20.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (46 total deaths)

— 81.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

17. Jefferson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 207 (51 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,940 (7,136 total cases)

— 75.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (81 total deaths)

— 108.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

16. Wallowa County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (15 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,092 (1,232 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (14 total deaths)

— 23.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

15. Coos County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (137 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,203 (10,449 total cases)

— 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (142 total deaths)

— 40.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

14. Polk County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (187 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,514 (15,077 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (123 total deaths)

— 8.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

13. Wasco County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 221 (59 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,878 (5,037 total cases)

— 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (53 total deaths)

— 26.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

12. Lincoln County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (113 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,819 (6,904 total cases)

— 16.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (71 total deaths)

— 9.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

11. Deschutes County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (446 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,867 (45,206 total cases)

— 39.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (244 total deaths)

— 21.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

10. Columbia County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (121 new cases, +95% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,169 (7,418 total cases)

— 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (74 total deaths)

— 10.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

9. Douglas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (258 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,476 (19,395 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (366 total deaths)

— 110.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

8. Crook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 234 (57 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,451 (5,967 total cases)

— 48.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (74 total deaths)

— 93.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

7. Benton County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (229 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,880 (14,777 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 66 (61 total deaths)

— 58.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

6. Linn County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 261 (338 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,001 (25,951 total cases)

— 21.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (230 total deaths)

— 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

5. Josephine County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (231 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,300 (16,010 total cases)

— 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (313 total deaths)

— 128.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

4. Jackson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (597 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,004 (41,988 total cases)

— 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (472 total deaths)

— 36.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

3. Lake County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (23 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,436 (1,372 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (24 total deaths)

— 94.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

2. Harney County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 365 (27 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,317 (1,576 total cases)

— 29.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 487 (36 total deaths)

— 210.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

1. Curry County, OR