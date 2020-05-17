County lines divide which Willamette Valley wineries can open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With Governor Kate Brown’s announcement that some Oregon counties can start to reopen, a major health concern is developing for wineries in the Willamette Valley.

Many wineries in the area are close to each other, but are still located in different counties. With people anxious to get outside, it has caused groups of people to arrive at wineries that are not allowed to open. In Yamhill, it has caused an influx of winery-goers to gather at the few open locations.

“The best public health approach is to open up all the wine country counties so you spread out the demand and allow social distancing to better occur,” said Jim Bernau, CEO of Willamette Valley Vineyards.

31 Oregon counties approved for May 15 reopening

Bernau has asked that Governor Brown allows all wineries to reopen as a way to end the confusion.

Yamhill County, which was approved for Phase One of reopening, neighbors Marion and Polk Counties, both of which had their applications for reopening on May 15 rejected last week. Washington and Clackamas Counties have not applied to reopen.

A map of Oregon showing which counties have been approved for Phase One of reopening as of Friday, May 15, 2020 (Oregon.gov)