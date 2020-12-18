Courtney: Legislators ‘obsessed’ over looming evictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 2020 has been a year of many firsts. On Monday, for the first time ever, the Oregon legislature will hold a special session for the third time this year.

Gov. Kate Brown called for the special session and Senate President Peter Courtney supports the move. “She made a very tough decision and I’m grateful as we’re on our way to doing this for the 3rd time,” Courtney said in a press conference.

On the agenda

The one-day session will tackle very big issues: $800 million in relief for Oregonians affected by the pandemic; extending the eviction moratorium and allowing landlords to apply for state grants up to 80% of accrued rent that is past due; helping restaurants and bars in different ways; and provide limited liability for schools against COVID-related lawsuits.

Oregon state Senate President Peter Courtney in the state Senate on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

The governor’s budget priorities include funding for vaccine distribution and contact tracing, wildfire prevention and community preparedness and support for re-opening schools.

Courtney said the tipping point for this special session were the looming evictions.

“It was the concern that all of a sudden, we’re going to fall off a cliff at the end of December and have all of these people who were going to be kicked out of their places,” he said. “That is what drove that more than anything. We were just obsessed with that. “

If passed, it would be effective immediately. There will be a single online application for landlords to apply for grants. The fund will prioritize really small landlords plus landlords who are having the greatest difficulty.

Once the payment has been made, a letter will be sent to the tenants to let them know the back debt has been paid and they don’t owe it anymore.

Schools

Families and children have been struggling to work and learn from home. Sometimes parents can’t work because they need to care for their children.

The school bill would support schools reopening. Basically it limits schools liability of damages if people were to get sick while operating during the pandemic, sparing schools from potential lawsuits.

Restaurants

Another bill would allow restaurants and bars to sell cocktails-to-go. Mixed drinks could be for pick-up or delivery. The beverages must be in sealed containers or taped off to make it obvious if it was tampered with during delivery.

The bill limits how much third-party delivery platforms can charge restaurants at this time. It would only be temporary and would be repealed after the state of emergency expires.

The special session is slated to begin Monday.

A committee of the legislative leadership and six other members met Thursday and will meet again from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. The Saturday session is planned if public testimony must be carried over from Thursday, so participants are advised to sign up Thursday if they want to testify virtually.