Oregon logs 692nd death in latest COVID report

State likely to reach 50k cases in November

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority added another death to the state’s COVID-19 death toll Monday, as well as added 557 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the virus.

The latest totals brought Oregon’s death toll at 692 and the number of cases to 45,978.

Oregon’s most recent victim was a 90-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.

The new cases reported Monday were from the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (93), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (30), Douglas (6), Jackson (17), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (7), Marion (60), Multnomah (199), Polk (11), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wasco (5), Washington (71), and Yamhill (4).

OHA Updates Pediatric COVID-19 Data

OHA also updated a report analyzing the scope of pediatric COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic. Of confirmed and presumptive cases in Oregon, a little more than 11% have been pediatric patients — those who are defined as people under age 18.

The pediatric age group most likely to be infected is people 12-17 years old.

While pediatric case counts are higher, young people are still far less likely than adults to develop severe symptoms, OHA said. Only 1.3% pediatric patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, compared to 8% of adults.

OHA said there are six reported cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in Oregon.