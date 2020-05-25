COVID-19 cases at Vancouver food plant jump to 65

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the disclosure of a COVID-19 outbreak at a Vancouver food processing plant on Saturday, May 23, the company has released new case numbers after Clark County Public Health stepped in to assist with more widespread testing.

As of Monday, 65 employees at Firestone Pacific Foods have tested positive for the coronavirus. The food processing plant said 87 people tested negative and there are still a few workers who have not been tested.

The facility was instructed to halt operations by the Public Health department on Tuesday, May 19, to prevent the continued spread of the virus between employees. Firestone said that they hope to resume production on a limited basis by Thursday, May 28, however, that is pending approval from the county health department.

Employees must be tested before returning to work. Anyone who tested positive for the virus was instructed to stay home and self-isolate. Public Health is also working on notifying the close contacts of those individuals, and they too will be asked to quarantine for the next two weeks.

Clark County’s Phase 2 request paused by outbreak

The outbreak at the plant caused the state of Washington to pause Clark County’s application to move onto Phase 2 of the governor’s plan for reopening. The county remains in Phase 1 as health officials discuss what to do next.