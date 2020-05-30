COVID-19 claims 2 more lives; 55 new cases in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported two new deaths due to the coronavirus Saturday, raising the state’s death toll to 153.

Fifty-five new cases and one presumptive case were confirmed throughout the state as well, according to OHA.

The latest two deaths were a 62-year-old man in Lane County and a 93-year-old woman in Polk County. Both victims had underlying medical conditions.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Clackamas (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Hood River (2), Jefferson (2), Klamath (2), Lane (1), Marion (7), Multnomah (21), Umatilla (2), Wasco (1), Washington (12).

To date, 4,185 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Oregon.