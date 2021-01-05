COVID-19 claims 44 more lives in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — COVID-19 has claimed another 44 lives in Oregon, health officials said Tuesday.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 1,059 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (18), Clackamas (139), Clatsop (3), Columbia (3), Coos (17), Crook (22), Curry (2), Deschutes (69), Douglas (21), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (69), Jefferson (10), Josephine (26), Klamath (10), Lake (2), Lane (65), Lincoln (6), Linn (42), Malheur (16), Marion (99), Morrow (6), Multnomah (163), Polk (28), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (75), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (6), Washington (100) and Yamhill (23).

To date, there have been 119,488 cases in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday include:

An 87-year-old man in Tillamook County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 1 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

A 54-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 24 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

A 92-year-old man in Clackamas County who died on Dec. 28 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

An 81-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 31 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

A 49-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 4 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

An 83-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 23 at St. Charles Medical Center — Bend. He had underlying conditions.

An 87-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Dec. 28. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

An 86-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 1. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

A 53-year-old woman in Harney County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Jan. 4 at Harney District Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

A 93-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

A 96-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died on Dec. 31 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

An 80-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

A 76-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

A 78-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

A 76-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 22 at St. Charles Medical Center — Bend. He had underlying conditions.

An 84-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 26 and died on Jan. 1 at St. Charles Medical Center — Bend. He had underlying conditions.

A 76-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 1 at Asante Three River Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

A 93-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Jan. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

A 90-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

A 77-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 19 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

An 87-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

A 69-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 14 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

A 56-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Dec. 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

A 78-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

An 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

A 76-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Jan. 3 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

A 60-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 25 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

A 95-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 29 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

A 96-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

A 95-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

An 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

A 60-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Jan. 2 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

A 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Dec. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

A 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Dec. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

A 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

A 78-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

A 94-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 29 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

A 69-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Jan. 1 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

A 54-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

A 55-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

An 85-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

A 42-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 13 at Providence St Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

A 64-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 22 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

An 87-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 3 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

These latest deaths bring the state’s death toll to 1,550, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

There were 494 COVID patients in Oregon hospitals on Tuesday — 17 more than the previous day. There were 107 patients in ICU beds — five more than Monday.

The OHA said 3,964 vaccine doses were administered Tuesday, including 317 second doses. Oregon has now given out 55,239 doses at medical centers and long-term care facilities. A total of 210,975 vaccines have been sent out to sites across the state.