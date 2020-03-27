COVID-19 drive-up test sites require Rx, appointment

TUALATIN, Ore. (KOIN) — Around the state of Oregon there are several drive-up testing sites, and more are on the way. However, if you see a testing station, you can’t just drive in and get swabbed.

Drive-up testing started two weeks ago, but there are restrictions on who can get tested. Those restrictions start with requiring a prescription for the test from a doctor who is affiliated with that testing site, such as being a Providence patient if you are at a Providence testing location.

Most of these sites also require an appointment.

Providence has tested about 250 people and caregivers between their two drive-thru testing sites in Portland. Other hospitals like OHSU also have drive-thru sites. First responders with symptoms are also being tested at these sites.

“Drive-thru is a great way for patients to be tested without having to go into a clinic,” said Dr. Linda Cruz with Providence Medical Group. “It’s a relatively simple test–people don’t need to get out of their car and it’s just a nasal swab.”

Hospitals are testing patients in the emergency room and in other hospital care facilities if doctors determine the symptoms indicate the need. Doctors offices are scaling up their tele-med or virtual office visits to be able to diagnose people who might need to be tested through online visits.

Ultimately, while those new drive-up test sites might be more visible in the community, folks should not go into them without a prescription from their doctors and an appointment at the specific site.