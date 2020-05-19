COVID-19 garden contest: Hands-on learning for kids at home

The contest is open to kids under the age of 18

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is a renewed interest in gardening as people stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. One Vancouver girl is using her extra time to encourage others to get their hands dirty.

Melanie Gabriel works on her COVID-19 Victory Garden. May 2020 (KOIN)

Melanie Gabriel’s COVID-19 Victory Garden Contest is meant for children, to teach them about food insecurity and creative ways for them to provide food for their families, according to the contest’s rules and objectives. The contest got its name from the type of gardens popularized during World War I and II that focused on edible, nutritious plants: vegetables, fruits, and herbs. Back then, families used them to supplement their rations as an indirect way to support the war effort.

The contest said with the help of an adult, kids should research Victory Gardens and build or design their own “COVID-19 Victory Garden.” Contestants can then email their submissions to enter, complete with their name, age, description of what they learned, and a picture of their own Victory Garden.

The contest started Monday, May 18, and will continue through mid-September. Multiple winners will be chosen, and those who are will receive a $100 grocery gift card. The Vancouver student is using her own savings for the contest reward money. Melanie’s email is included in the rules below.

Read the full document on rules and requirements: