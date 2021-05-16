COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in Oregon

Registered Nurse Monica Quintana dons protective gear before entering a room at the William Beaumont hospital, April 21, 2021 in Royal Oak, Mich. Beaumont Health warned that its hospitals and staff had hit critical capacity levels. Michigan has become the current national hotspot for COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations at a time when more than half the U.S. adult population has been vaccinated and other states have seen the virus diminish substantially. Beaumont Health warned that its hospitals and staff had hit critical capacity levels. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Both the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and those in ICU beds increased Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two more people died from COVID-19-related illness and 507 new cases were reported, the Oregon Health Authority said Sunday.

These new numbers bring the state’s death toll to 2,587 and its total case count to 195,684.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds have both increased since Saturday. Currently, Oregon Health Authority says there are 339 patients with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 82 of them are in ICU beds.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties:

Benton (7)

Clackamas (45)

Columbia (3)

Coos (12)

Crook (6)

Deschutes (58)

Douglas (7)

Jackson (15)

Jefferson (5)

Josephine (6)

Klamath (20)

Lane (39)

Lincoln (3)

Linn (39)

Malheur (3)

Marion (90)

Multnomah (96)

Polk (9)

Washington (30)

Yamhill (14)

Oregon’s 2,586th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive for the virus on April 29 and died on May 14 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,587th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 22 and died the same day at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

So far, there are 2,061,755 people in Oregon who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 1,470,984 people have received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna Vaccines.

Over the last seven days, Oregon has averaged administering 29,334 doses of the vaccine per day.