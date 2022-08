(STACKER) — Although it’s not in the headlines as much as it was this time last year due to the Delta wave, COVID-19 is still infecting Oregonians amid the Omicron surge’s subvariants. And Oregonians are still dying.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in Oregon.

36. Benton County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (82 total deaths)

— 55.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,324 (19,843 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

35. Washington County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (680 total deaths)

— 42.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,326 (110,245 total cases)

— 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

34. Clatsop County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (56 total deaths)

— 29.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,355 (5,774 total cases)

— 30.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

33. Lane County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (603 total deaths)

— 19.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,609 (71,099 total cases)

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

32. Deschutes County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (323 total deaths)

— 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,533 (56,407 total cases)

— 38.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

31. Multnomah County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (1,351 total deaths)

— 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,793 (152,761 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

30. Polk County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (145 total deaths)

— 14.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,452 (18,467 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

29. Clackamas County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (711 total deaths)

— 13.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,106 (75,719 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

28. Hood River County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (46 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,420 (4,307 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

27. Lincoln County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (101 total deaths)

— 2.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,863 (8,425 total cases)

— 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

26. Columbia County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (106 total deaths)

— 2.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,794 (9,316 total cases)

— 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

25. Yamhill County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (236 total deaths)

— 11.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,305 (20,676 total cases)

— 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

24. Marion County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (773 total deaths)

— 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,162 (80,561 total cases)

— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

23. Wheeler County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (3 total deaths)

— 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,595 (261 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

22. Linn County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (300 total deaths)

— 17.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,517 (30,513 total cases)

— 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

21. Wasco County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (68 total deaths)

— 29.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,004 (6,138 total cases)

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

20. Jackson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (570 total deaths)

— 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,446 (49,593 total cases)

— 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

19. Coos County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (169 total deaths)

— 33.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,140 (12,988 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

18. Tillamook County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (71 total deaths)

— 33.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,885 (4,565 total cases)

— 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

17. Wallowa County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (19 total deaths)

— 34.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,534 (1,408 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

16. Curry County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (63 total deaths)

— 39.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,281 (4,191 total cases)

— 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

15. Umatilla County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (240 total deaths)

— 56.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,554 (24,596 total cases)

— 53.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

14. Gilliam County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (6 total deaths)

— 59.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,161 (309 total cases)

— 21.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

13. Morrow County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (37 total deaths)

— 61.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,562 (3,198 total cases)

— 33.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

12. Grant County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (23 total deaths)

— 61.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,101 (2,023 total cases)

— 36.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

11. Union County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (87 total deaths)

— 64.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,514 (5,505 total cases)

— 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

10. Baker County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (53 total deaths)

— 67.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,048 (3,555 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

9. Sherman County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (6 total deaths)

— 71.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,506 (365 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

8. Klamath County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (240 total deaths)

— 78.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,927 (16,327 total cases)

— 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

7. Crook County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (89 total deaths)

— 85.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,339 (7,160 total cases)

— 42.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

6. Malheur County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (112 total deaths)

— 85.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,276 (8,950 total cases)

— 42.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

5. Douglas County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (423 total deaths)

— 93.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,101 (23,418 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

4. Lake County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (31 total deaths)

— 100.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,672 (1,548 total cases)

— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

3. Jefferson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (101 total deaths)

— 108.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,304 (8,212 total cases)

— 61.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

2. Josephine County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (361 total deaths)

— 109.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,360 (18,687 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

1. Harney County