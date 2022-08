Regular testing for COVID-19 at home can help prevent the spread of asymptomatic infections and is a sensible choice before going to a big event.

(STACKER) — Although it’s not in the headlines as much as it was this time last year due to the 2021 Delta wave, COVID-19 is still infecting Oregonians amid the Omicron surge’s subvariants.

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Aug. 24 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 93.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.4% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.4% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Aug. 23, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon.

36. Wheeler County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,595 (261 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (3 total deaths)

— 13.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (732 fully vaccinated)

35. Sherman County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,562 (366 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (6 total deaths)

— 70.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (1,045 fully vaccinated)

34. Lake County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,685 (1,549 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (31 total deaths)

— 99.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (3,144 fully vaccinated)

33. Union County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (23 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,585 (5,524 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (87 total deaths)

— 63.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (13,446 fully vaccinated)

32. Clatsop County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (37 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,409 (5,796 total cases)

— 30.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 30.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (56 total deaths)

— 29.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.8% (27,280 fully vaccinated)

31. Yamhill County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (99 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,371 (20,746 total cases)

— 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (236 total deaths)

— 11.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (68,731 fully vaccinated)

30. Lane County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (376 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,671 (71,335 total cases)

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (605 total deaths)

— 20.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.4% (261,493 fully vaccinated)

29. Clackamas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (435 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,175 (76,005 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (711 total deaths)

— 14.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (292,528 fully vaccinated)

28. Polk County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 105 (90 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,505 (18,513 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (146 total deaths)

— 14.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (55,330 fully vaccinated)

27. Hood River County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (26 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,480 (4,321 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (46 total deaths)

— 0.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 86.5% (20,220 fully vaccinated)

26. Grant County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (8 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,212 (2,031 total cases)

— 36.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 36.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (23 total deaths)

— 61.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (3,295 fully vaccinated)

25. Baker County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (18 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,079 (3,560 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (56 total deaths)

— 75.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (11,445 fully vaccinated)

24. Columbia County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (59 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,869 (9,355 total cases)

— 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (106 total deaths)

— 2.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (32,458 fully vaccinated)

23. Washington County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (687 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,396 (110,667 total cases)

— 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (681 total deaths)

— 42.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.4% (465,813 fully vaccinated)

22. Multnomah County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (964 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,868 (153,370 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (1,359 total deaths)

— 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.5% (654,433 fully vaccinated)

21. Josephine County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (106 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,434 (18,752 total cases)

— 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (363 total deaths)

— 109.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (44,444 fully vaccinated)

20. Morrow County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (14 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,614 (3,204 total cases)

— 33.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 33.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (37 total deaths)

— 61.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (6,596 fully vaccinated)

19. Douglas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (142 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,167 (23,491 total cases)

— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (423 total deaths)

— 92.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (59,389 fully vaccinated)

18. Lincoln County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (66 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,931 (8,459 total cases)

— 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (102 total deaths)

— 3.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.2% (36,070 fully vaccinated)

17. Jackson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (313 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,529 (49,777 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (572 total deaths)

— 30.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (130,417 fully vaccinated)

16. Wasco County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (38 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,060 (6,153 total cases)

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (68 total deaths)

— 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (17,875 fully vaccinated)

15. Benton County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 147 (137 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,406 (19,919 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (82 total deaths)

— 55.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.8% (70,497 fully vaccinated)

14. Marion County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (525 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,262 (80,911 total cases)

— 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (774 total deaths)

— 12.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (222,858 fully vaccinated)

13. Tillamook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (43 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,970 (4,588 total cases)

— 17.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 17.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (71 total deaths)

— 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (17,731 fully vaccinated)

12. Linn County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (206 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,609 (30,632 total cases)

— 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (301 total deaths)

— 17.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (73,011 fully vaccinated)

11. Wallowa County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (12 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,603 (1,413 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (19 total deaths)

— 33.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (4,338 fully vaccinated)

10. Klamath County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (115 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,038 (16,403 total cases)

— 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (242 total deaths)

— 79.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (35,126 fully vaccinated)

9. Crook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 184 (45 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,471 (7,192 total cases)

— 42.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 42.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (89 total deaths)

— 84.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (12,678 fully vaccinated)

8. Deschutes County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (372 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,649 (56,636 total cases)

— 38.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 38.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (325 total deaths)

— 17.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.3% (138,899 fully vaccinated)

7. Umatilla County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (174 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,700 (24,710 total cases)

— 53.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 53.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (240 total deaths)

— 55.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (44,183 fully vaccinated)

6. Coos County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (145 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,269 (13,071 total cases)

— 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (171 total deaths)

— 33.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (37,496 fully vaccinated)

5. Curry County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (56 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,412 (4,221 total cases)

— 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (63 total deaths)

— 38.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (13,039 fully vaccinated)

4. Jefferson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (65 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,437 (8,245 total cases)

— 61.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 61.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (101 total deaths)

— 107.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (15,908 fully vaccinated)

3. Harney County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 298 (22 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,388 (1,803 total cases)

— 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 555 (41 total deaths)

— 180.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (3,453 fully vaccinated)

2. Malheur County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 307 (94 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,433 (8,998 total cases)

— 42.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 42.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (112 total deaths)

— 84.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (15,024 fully vaccinated)

1. Gilliam County, OR