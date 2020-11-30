7 new deaths, 1,314 new cases of virus reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — COVID-19 has claimed the lives of seven more Oregonians, according to state health officials on Monday, bringing the death toll to 912.

Oregon Health Authority also announced 1,314 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total since late February to 75,431.

“COVID-19 is spreading faster in all parts of Oregon. It took six months before 25,000 Oregonians became sick with COVID-19 and two months more until we reached 50,000 total COVID-19 infections in Oregon. Most recently, it took three weeks to go from 50,000 cases to 75,000 and this weekend we crossed 900 total deaths,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said in a statement.

Of the seven deaths reported Monday, the youngest was a 48-year-old Multnomah County man, with the oldest being an 85-year-old Marion County woman. Lane and Washington counties also reported resident deaths. All had reported underlying conditions.

Multnomah County reported the most new cases, with 320, followed by Clackamas and Washington counties with 228 and 202 cases, respectively.

The following counties also reported cases: Baker (2), Benton (9), Clatsop (1), Columbia (14), Coos (4), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (54), Douglas (33), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (54), Jefferson (9), Josephine (20), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (62), Lincoln (3), Linn (16), Malheur (2), Marion (167), Morrow (1), Polk (26), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (40), Union (6), Wasco (2), Yamhill (27).

OHA also noted virus-related hospitalizations continued to rise, with 45 more COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Oregon from Sunday, bringing the total to 584. Ten more patients were admitted to intensive care unit beds from Sunday, bringing the total to 117.