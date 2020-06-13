COVID-19 outbreak tears through Canby senior rehab facility

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of cases of the coronavirus, and multiple deaths, have been reported at the Marquis Hope Village Post-Acute Rehab facility in Canby.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the rehab facility said that 69 cases of the virus have been confirmed in 36 staff members and 33 residents. Three people have died. Approximately 100 people are employed at the rehab facility that cares for 38 residents.

The three fatalities the facility reported were all residents, but no further information was disclosed.

In the grips of an outbreak, staff members are taking “aggressive isolation precautions” and have added medical support. The Oregon Department of Human Services is monitoring infection control practices and the Oregon Health Authority is also working in collaboration with that DHS team.

The Marquis Hope Village Campus consists of both long-term and short-term rehab centers and an assisted living facility. A spokesperson said the outbreak has not spread to the residents in the assisted living facility—everyone was tested and those results came back negative.