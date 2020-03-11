COVID-19 spreads to 3 more Oregon counties

Coronavirus

Cases in Polk, Marion, Deschutes and Umatilla

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coronavirus outbreak, now considered a worldwide pandemic, has spread throughout Oregon with the confirmation of 4 new cases in 3 previously unaffected counties.

The new cases are in Polk, Marion, and Deschutes counties where health officials described these as community-spread. A 4th case in Umatilla County is someone in close contact with their previously reported case.

This brings to 19 the total number of presumptive positive cases in the state.

“I know it’s difficult to learn that we are seeing more active community spread of COVID-19, but this is something we’ve been expecting,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, a health officer and epidemiologist with the Oregon Health Authority.

