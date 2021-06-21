MAP: Where and how to get a COVID vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Not sure where to get your COVID vaccine?

In both Oregon and Washington, there are a number of vaccine clinics as well as pharmacies administering doses. All state residents are eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine Clinics

OHSU Multnomah Pavilion: Indoor site that welcomes walk-ins. You can also make an appointment if you prefer.

OHSU Primary Care Clinic in Scappoose: Indoor site. Walk-ins are welcome. Click here for more information.

OHSU at Hillsboro Stadium: You are welcome to drive up to the site without an appointment through Friday, June 25, which is when the site closes. After that, those who get first doses at the stadium will be scheduled for a second dose at a Hillsboro Medical Center location.

Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem: Walk-ins are welcome at the vaccine clinic at the Fairgrounds.

Western Oregon University: Head to the Werner University Center’s Pacific Room on Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for your Pfizer vaccine.

Salem Health Medical Center clinics: Click here for a full list of health clinics in Salem, Keizer, Woodburn and other locations in the area. Also available at the bottom of the page is a list of mobile vaccine team events.

Portland, Vancouver VA: Veterans can call the enrollment office at 503.273.5069 for more information or click this link. If you are a veteran who has never utilized the VA before but are interested in getting vaccinated, you can register with your local VA online and be put on the list. It requires a digital copy or photo of veterans’ military service records, such as a DD-214.

Pharmacies

You can make an appointment or walk in at these pharmacies: